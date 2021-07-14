https://neonnettle.com/news/15938-link-between-jeffrey-epstein-and-cnn-s-chris-cuomo-emerges

Newly discovered ‘little black book’ of contacts links host’s wife to child sex trafficker

© press A link between child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and CNN host Chris Cuomo has emerged

New evidence has emerged that links deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to far-left CNN host Chris Cuomo, according to reports.

A newly discovered “little black book” of contacts, belonging to convicted pedophile Epstein, reportedly lists the details of the CNN anchor’s wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo.

Epstein’s newly discovered 1997 address book was published by Business Insider on Tuesday.

The explosive discovery connects dozens of new names to Epstein while tracing previously-known relationships back to the 1990s.

“One of the new names belongs to Cristina Greeven Cuomo, a New York editor, and entrepreneur,” Business Insider reveals.

“She married Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor, and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, in 2001,” the report notes.

© press CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, appears in Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘little black book’

“The book lists Greeven Cuomo under a minor misspelling of her birth name, Cristina Greeven,” the report adds.

“Her entry refers to Manhattan File, a New York society magazine she published after her father purchased it in 1994.

“The same entry includes an office address in the New York City neighborhood of SoHo, an office phone number, and a home phone number.

“In the ’90s, Greeven Cuomo was known for hanging out with socialites like Alex von Furstenberg and the former CNN producer Pamela Gross.

“The latter appears in both ‘little black books’,” the report asserts.

As Business Insider noted, “It’s unclear why Greeven Cuomo is listed in the 1997 address book,” adding that “She serves as the editor in chief of The Purist, a wellness website she founded in 2017.”

“A message left with The Purist seeking comment from Greeven Cuomo was returned almost immediately by Chris Cuomo, who declined to comment for the record or make his spouse available,” the Business Insider concluded.

Greeven Cuomo is yet another name on the growing list of those with an alleged connection with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As Neon Nettle previously reported, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda allegedly met with Epstein in September 2013 in New York City, prompting anger from Melinda, who reportedly told her husband she was “furious and uncomfortable with his association with Epstein.”

That meeting allegedly occurred on the same day the couple accepted the Lasker Bloomberg Public Service Award at the Pierre Hotel.

© press CNN producer Pamela Gross appears in both of Jeffrey Epstein’s known ‘little black books’

Following Epstein’s suspected suicide while in custody, the two prison guards — Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — assigned to guard Jeffrey Epstein on the night that he died admitted that they “falsified prison records and have cut a deal with federal prosecutors.”

“As part of the deal with prosecutors, they will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department and will serve no time behind bars,” The Associated Press reported.

“Noel and Thomas would instead be subjected to supervised release, would be required to complete 100 hours of community service, and would be required to fully cooperate with an ongoing probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general.”

The guards, who were supposed to be checking on Epstein every 30 minutes, are accused of checking sports news and shopping for furniture on the internet before taking a nap during Epstein’s death.

The two are accused of falsifying prison records to make it look like they had been doing their job during the time of Epstein’s death.

