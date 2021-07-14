https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/07/14/live-at-330pm-eastern-five-oclock-somewhere-with-kruiser-preston-vodkapundit-2-n1461816

Greetings, one and all.

I just finished up Wednesday’s Insanity Wrap and couldn’t decide whether to have another cup of coffee, a Bloody Mary, or write this week’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere” promo.

You probably won’t be shocked when I tell you that as a type these words, there’s a cup of coffee on one side of my keyboard and a Bloody Mary on the other.

Because I bring unity, that’s why.

More seriously, I hope you’ll join our growing community of “Five O’Clock Somewhere” viewers, who have more fun in the chatroom — and in our private MeWe group — than we three hosts have on the air.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a member, you can become one right here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

