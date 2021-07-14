http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/4wFXysTjfMo/live-from-havana.php

The Obama cat has the Biden administration’s tongue as the Communist thugs carry on in Havana, imprisoning anyone who can get the word out on the open air prison they maintain to support the regime. The continued tyranny and immiseration appear to be reaching a breaking point with the protests that have brought the regime back into the news. It’s time for it to go.

Yesterday Cuban police arrested the popular YouTube/Instagram personality Dina Stars at her home while she was interviewed on the Spanish Cuatro channel’s television program Todo Es Mentira (I believe that is translated “Everything Is a Lie”).

This much is true. As the Washington Free Beacon’s Philip Caldwell relates, Stars calmly observed midway through the interview, “State security is outside.…I have to go outside.” Caldwell continues:

Stars then left the room to speak to the police as the program’s hosts reacted in disbelief. “They’re going to arrest her live on TV,” one said. Stars returned to the camera moments later to tell the panel that Cuban authorities were taking her to police headquarters. “I will hold the government responsible for what may happen to me,” Stars said. “I have to go now.” Video taken by one of Stars’s friends showed Cuban police escort her to the back of a police car before driving away.

The Sun has more here. The linked videos are below.

This is the moment that Cuban state security forces arrested @DinaStars_. https://t.co/HJH9lhNTUS — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 13, 2021

