Who were the people and groups involved with coronavirus research, and what really went down before and after the pandemic began? On “Glenn TV” this week, Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to outline a tale of negligence and then, coverup. The elites of the world – the people calling themselves experts – trusted the Chinese Communist Party with one of the most dangerous weapons we can imagine on this planet–a virus.

Glenn reveals who was involved in a definitive timeline, and argues: If proof of a lab leak does come out, the worlds needs to know EVERYONE that was involved. We must expose the coverup and attempt to control the narrative of the pandemic origins. Everyone from Big Tech, the media, the Chinese and even our own government have been involved. What lies behind the coverup could reveal the dirty secret that, in order to cut corners, the academic elites and government entrusted Communist China with a civilization-killing virus.

