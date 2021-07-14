http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Q77quW24giw/loose-ends-135.php

• News item and Feel Good Story of the Day:

The Atlantic is set to lose another $10 million this year after losing $20 million last year despite a surge in subscriptions during the coronavirus pandemic and 2020 presidential election, according to a new report.

• Recent headline in The Atlantic:

It’s a wonder they aren’t losing $25 million.

• Speaking of The Atlantic, kept afloat by Steve Jobs’s widow Laurene Powell Jobs, we shall skip over Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, who decided to spend her half on far-left causes, because it appears someone is jealous and wants to cut in:

It was April 2019 and Melinda French Gates was touring to promote her book, The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World, when she opened a window into her marriage to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The hardest things to write about, she confided to an interviewer from CNBC, were “moments in our marriage where I was asking Bill for more equality”. Her story, she said, was “also the story of millions of women”. . .

I missed that book, and I guess Lean In was already taken, so she had to settle for that clunker of a title. But whatever:

Speaking at Harvard University last month, after she was awarded its Radcliffe Medal, Melinda professed her admiration for other emblems of female empowerment, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton. . . Melinda now joins Laurene Powell Jobs and MacKenzie Scott, formerly Bezos, in a unique club: they are tech billionaires’ former spouses who are suddenly unbound and free to chart their own philanthropic course.

Oh great. I’m starting to warm up to the whole wealth tax idea. At least if we can apply it to the Leftist Billionaire’s Ex-Wives Club.

• So this news item is weird:

A new study from NASA and the University of Hawaii, published recently in the journal Nature Climate Change, warns that upcoming changes in the moon’s orbit could lead to record flooding on Earth in the next decade.

And just how did the moon’s orbit change? There has to be a climate change connection here. I’ve got it: It must have been those two SUVs the last two Apollo missions drove on the moon 50 years ago what did it!

• Paul Krugman’s cat reportedly has gone into hiding:

Just one day after reporting the highest inflation for consumers since the Great Recession, the Bureau of Labor Statistics sounded another alarm, this time with June’s producer price index. The PPI soared by 7.3% over the past year, the largest annual increase on record, and even without the “volatile” categories of food and energy, it increased by 5.6%.

From just three weeks ago:

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats announce: “Gee—this is a perfect time for a $3.6 trillion spending blowout.”

