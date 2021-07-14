https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matt-gaetz-speaks-at-free-britney-spears-rally/
“One thing we can all agree on is that Jamie Spears is a dick.”
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) outside Britney Spears’ conservatorship hearing pic.twitter.com/lsd5ohLAaQ
— The Recount (@therecount) July 14, 2021
.@SpeakerPelosi and @RepJerryNadler are standing in the way of the #FreeBritney movement.
I’m calling them out at today’s rally! pic.twitter.com/tcG74u0p7D
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 14, 2021
Today’s court developments…
Britney Spears secured a legal victory after she was granted permission to hire her own lawyer. Here’s everything that happened in today’s court hearing. pic.twitter.com/l9O4Agp73k
— E! News (@enews) July 15, 2021
Testimony from Spears last month…
Britney Spears’ first court hearing since her explosive testimony last month is officially underway! Please tweet your support for the Princess of Pop with #FreeBritney and #LetBritneyDecide pic.twitter.com/V370oBs5us
— Britney Stan (@BritneyTheStan) July 14, 2021