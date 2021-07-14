https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mcafee-suicide-note-released-you-decide/
Much of the text on the handwritten sheet is crossed out, leaving phrases like “phantom parasite” and “control my own future, which does not exist,” and describing knowledge as “mere ashes of memory.”
Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket. This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John’s tweets. #NotASuicideNote #JusticeForJohnMcAfee pic.twitter.com/QCODfvh8sh
— Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 13, 2021