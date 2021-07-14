https://headlineusa.com/vendor-ignore-benson-wipe-data

Michigan‘s Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson appeared this week to be covering her tracks to prevent future audits of the state’s voting equipment.

Benson, who already was rebuffed by the courts for her partisan overreach in the lead-up to the 2020 election, told equipment vendor Election Source to remove the batteries from voting tablets statewide, according to a press release from Election Integrity Funds for the American Republic.

Ostensibly, their purpose would be to “perform preventative maintenance” on the equipment, said the letter, which the Gateway Pundit obtained a copy of via Michigan attorney Stephanie Lambert.

“Batteries are not necessary in Michigan due to the fact that we do not use direct-recording electronic voting in our state,” the letter claimed.

However, critics said removal of the batteries would wipe data surrounding the 2020 election, even as another battleground state, Arizona, prepares to announce the findings of an intensive audit that could trigger a renewed push for scrutiny in Michigan and elsewhere.

“Removing the ICX batteries will erase any volatile microelectronic memory in the machine, destroying any forensic trail of current configurations and historical data on the system, including all configurations and data used in the November general election” EIFFTAR warned in its press release.

“We have ordered Election Source to cease and desist this attempt to destroy election evidence that would reveal fraud in the 2020 election in violation of state and federal law,” it continued.

In addition to violating federal anti-corruption laws, the data erasure also could render the machines uncertified and create chain-of-custody concerns that would eliminate any legal ambiguity about the validity of Michigan’s election, the Gateway Pundit reported.

The software from Dominion Voting Systems comes with a disclaimer stipulating that the equipment must remain unaltered in order to be certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

“Specifically, this means that it came with a battery and was tested and certified with a battery,” said the Gateway Pundit. “Therefore removal of the battery would be inarguably altering the hardware to an untested and therefore decertified state.”

At least two other states—Georgia and Pennsylvania—appear poised to follow in Arizona’s footsteps by launching audits of jurisdictions—including Atlanta and Philadelphia—where suspicious activity occurred and where, in some cases, direct evidence of systematic fraud has recently surfaced.

However, voting-integrity activists in Michigan suffered a series of recent setbacks as Republicans in the state legislature colluded with Benson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on a plan to persecute election skeptics.

The GOP-led state Senate also released a report stating it had found no evidence of widespread fraud in the state, and requests for a court-mandated audit based on some 7,000 witness affidavits appear to have reached a dead-end.

Like many of the corrupt leftist officials at the center of the vote-fraud scandal, Benson is an alumna of a George Soros-backed training program that was designed to install radicals in key positions where they could apply selective enforcement of the law.

Others with documented Soros ties (through funding or training) include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, former Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Georgia activist Stacey Abrams.

