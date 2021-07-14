https://noqreport.com/2021/07/14/mlb-all-star-game-limps-to-second-lowest-ratings-in-history-any-guesses-why/

Source: AP Photo/Gabriel Christus

Go woke, go broke. Major League Baseball is learning the hard way that catering to the far left isn’t remotely helping their desperate attempts to resurrect what once was America’s proud pastime.

MLB’s All-Star Game, played Tuesday night, predictably tanked in the Nielsen ratings, delivering the second-lowest official total in the sport’s history. According to The Hollywood Reporter , the game narrowly avoided “a third straight all-time audience low” with 8.24 million viewers, “about 100,000 more than the 2019 game’s 8.14 million.”

Except, it’s quite possible that this could indeed be the game’s lowest ever viewership. Why? According to THP, “It’s also worth noting that the Nielsen figures for Tuesday include out of home viewing and 2019’s do not.” Ouch!

In a stunning example of premature, uninformed wokeness and virtue signaling, MLB pulled its All-Star game out of Atlanta in April in response to Democrat’s hysteria about Georga’s new voting law , only to move it to Colorado, a state with an even smaller early voting time window. . @JoeBiden gives them the green light, so MLB pulls the All-Star game out of Atlanta. Based on a LIE. #BoycottMLB pic.twitter.com/4Ji1z3fRFa — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) April 2, 2021 Writing […]