We did a post back in March about a student in the Baltimore school system who had a 0.13 grade point average, which placed him near the top half of his class; he ranked 62nd in his class of 120 students. We thought that was unbelievable at the time, but reporter Chris Pabst is back with another story, this one showing that in the first three quarters of this past school year, 41 percent of all Baltimore City high school students earned below a 1.0 grade point average, which is a D.

Papst writes:

In January, City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises first sounded the alarm, announcing the course failure rate for students nearly doubled during the Covid shutdown. A few months later, in May, North Avenue announced students would not be held back for failing classes. This most recent GPA data could indicate why City Schools made that decision.

During the second quarter of the 2019/2020 school year, just before COVID hit, 24% of high school students had a GPA below 1.0. Now, it’s 41 percent.

On the plus side, 21 percent of city high school students earned a GPA of 3.0 or better.

