We did a post back in March about a student in the Baltimore school system who had a 0.13 grade point average, which placed him near the top half of his class; he ranked 62nd in his class of 120 students. We thought that was unbelievable at the time, but reporter Chris Pabst is back with another story, this one showing that in the first three quarters of this past school year, 41 percent of all Baltimore City high school students earned below a 1.0 grade point average, which is a D.

41% of Baltimore public high school students earned below a 1.0 GPA this year — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 14, 2021

children’s education dollars shouldn’t go to a monopolistic institution regardless of its performance or families’ preferences families should be able to take their children’s education dollars elsewhere fund students, not systems. pic.twitter.com/wpet35AKJj — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 14, 2021

Papst writes:

In January, City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises first sounded the alarm, announcing the course failure rate for students nearly doubled during the Covid shutdown. A few months later, in May, North Avenue announced students would not be held back for failing classes. This most recent GPA data could indicate why City Schools made that decision. During the second quarter of the 2019/2020 school year, just before COVID hit, 24% of high school students had a GPA below 1.0. Now, it’s 41 percent.

I’ve been told kids just learned more in a way that grades don’t measure this year, so this shouldn’t be concerning to anyone. Something, something, resilient, something, something… — Gina (@ginana13) July 14, 2021

That almost seems impossible. Wow. — Derrick Sontag (@dsontag9) July 14, 2021

Great stats, so we can just skip any more reading, writing and arithmetic and go straight to CRT. — Jim (@JimArizona) July 14, 2021

Absolutely horrible. — JRL 🇵🇷🇺🇸⚖️ (@jrleon80) July 14, 2021

They are just condemning these kids to a life of misery and despair. Just criminal — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) July 14, 2021

So they’re daycare for teens. — Dean Pagliaro (@DeanPagliaro) July 14, 2021

Where is the “dislike” button when you need it? Baltimore is failing in so many ways. — SharonA (@MasinelliSharon) July 14, 2021

The cycle continues over the generations. — blockhead (@Blockhead5225) July 14, 2021

Virtual learning is great! /s — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) July 14, 2021

But are they woke? — Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ (@nowingoz) July 14, 2021

I used to teach there, not surprised!! — John Miller (@JohnMil43118619) July 14, 2021

This is where the politicians tell you they just need more money to change things around. — Robert John (@rjollman) July 15, 2021

Absolutely criminal. — Jill Kalata (@Jill_Connor) July 14, 2021

This is a genuinely outlandish statistic. How on earth are we supposed to process this statistic? — Jeb Golinkin (@jgolinkin) July 15, 2021

I was hoping this was #fakenews. This is truly heartbreaking. School choice is the most consequential civil rights issue of our time. — Thomas Amidon (@ThomasAmidon) July 14, 2021

Major cultural failure going on here. — Walter Sobchak (@buddhaumd) July 15, 2021

When will Ron DeSantis stop ruining Baltimore’s schools? — Koozie McVulvasteen (@McVulvasteen) July 14, 2021

On the plus side, 21 percent of city high school students earned a GPA of 3.0 or better.

