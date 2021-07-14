https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/14/nbc-news-thought-the-number-of-amazon-employees-who-quit-because-the-company-wont-stop-selling-a-book-they-dont-like-was-worth-a-story/

What does it take these days to qualify as a national news story? Well, apparently not much:

Breaking!

Clearly NBC News is trying to get another narrative to grow from their tiny seed.

The media do have their “priorities.”

NBC News is really trying to build a controversy from the ground up with that one.

