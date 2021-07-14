https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/14/nbc-news-thought-the-number-of-amazon-employees-who-quit-because-the-company-wont-stop-selling-a-book-they-dont-like-was-worth-a-story/
What does it take these days to qualify as a national news story? Well, apparently not much:
At least two Amazon employees have resigned in recent weeks to protest the company’s decision to continue to sell a book they say frames young people who identify as transgender as mentally ill. https://t.co/JZw6MNKzkc
— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 14, 2021
Breaking!
Two people?
This wouldn’t make a small town newspaper. https://t.co/DgA7nZZWRP
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 14, 2021
Clearly NBC News is trying to get another narrative to grow from their tiny seed.
2 employees? And that’s newsworthy?
— Don’t Hassle Me, I’m Local (@FightUsers) July 14, 2021
Two people out of over a million employees. This is not news.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 14, 2021
0.0000015% of Amazon’s workforce resigned and NBC wants us to think that’s newsworthy.
BTW, an average of 2,000 Amazon employees quit their job daily.
— 𝕐𝕒𝕜𝕠𝕧𝕠𝕝𝕗 (@Yakovolf) July 14, 2021
The media do have their “priorities.”
“At least two”
Amazon may never recover https://t.co/jGmJrp3lmL
— Carson Young (@Young_shots) July 14, 2021
I’m sure Amazon really cares that two woke employees quit. https://t.co/lMz8UBwxJ2
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 14, 2021
NBC thinks two employees quitting is worthy of an article. https://t.co/CMuvYbPdOt
— Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) July 14, 2021
For context: Amazon has almost 800K employees https://t.co/WJv5OlS4bl
— AG (@AGHamilton29) July 14, 2021
It’s called the free market. And they’re free to find other employment.
— C Mac (@Stenomama21) July 14, 2021
They didn’t quit
They transitioned to unemployment
— GL (@Brenray1929) July 14, 2021
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 14, 2021
NBC News is really trying to build a controversy from the ground up with that one.