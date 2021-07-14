https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/14/nbc-news-thought-the-number-of-amazon-employees-who-quit-because-the-company-wont-stop-selling-a-book-they-dont-like-was-worth-a-story/

What does it take these days to qualify as a national news story? Well, apparently not much:

At least two Amazon employees have resigned in recent weeks to protest the company’s decision to continue to sell a book they say frames young people who identify as transgender as mentally ill. https://t.co/JZw6MNKzkc — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 14, 2021

Breaking!

Two people? This wouldn’t make a small town newspaper. https://t.co/DgA7nZZWRP — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 14, 2021

Clearly NBC News is trying to get another narrative to grow from their tiny seed.

2 employees? And that’s newsworthy? — Don’t Hassle Me, I’m Local (@FightUsers) July 14, 2021

Two people out of over a million employees. This is not news. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 14, 2021

0.0000015% of Amazon’s workforce resigned and NBC wants us to think that’s newsworthy. BTW, an average of 2,000 Amazon employees quit their job daily. — 𝕐𝕒𝕜𝕠𝕧𝕠𝕝𝕗 (@Yakovolf) July 14, 2021

The media do have their “priorities.”

“At least two” Amazon may never recover https://t.co/jGmJrp3lmL — Carson Young (@Young_shots) July 14, 2021

I’m sure Amazon really cares that two woke employees quit. https://t.co/lMz8UBwxJ2 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 14, 2021

NBC thinks two employees quitting is worthy of an article. https://t.co/CMuvYbPdOt — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) July 14, 2021

For context: Amazon has almost 800K employees https://t.co/WJv5OlS4bl — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 14, 2021

It’s called the free market. And they’re free to find other employment. — C Mac (@Stenomama21) July 14, 2021

They didn’t quit

They transitioned to unemployment — GL (@Brenray1929) July 14, 2021

NBC News is really trying to build a controversy from the ground up with that one.

