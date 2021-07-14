https://www.oann.com/nortonlifelock-in-talks-to-buy-avast-wsj/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nortonlifelock-in-talks-to-buy-avast-wsj



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny FILE PHOTO: The logo of Avast Software company is seen at its headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny

July 14, 2021

(Reuters) – NortonLifeLock Inc is in talks to buy European cybersecurity firm Avast Plc, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/nortonlifelock-in-talks-to-buy-avast-11626287085?page=1 on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies were not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

