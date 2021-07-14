https://justthenews.com/accountability/cancel-culture/lindsey-graham-defends-chick-fil-after-college-students-warn-against?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The University of Notre Dame said Thursday that a Chick-fil-A restaurant will open on campus next year, following opposition from students and faculty.

Two students at the Catholic university in South Bend, Ind., expressed their concern in a letter published July 1 in the campus newspaper. They said Chick-fil-A is not what students need in the way of campus dining and there are ethical concerns that arise from supporting the chain.

“There are better alternatives that would both enhance the array of on-campus dining options and support the well being of an increasingly diverse student body,” the letter stated. “There are endless alternative possibilities.”

Among the complaints were that Chick-fil-A has donated to groups that do not support the LGBTQ+ movement. The company’s CEO, Dan Cathy, said in 2012 that he does not support same-sex marriage.

The letter had over 200 signatures from students and faculty.

Notre Dame’s campus dining department posted a notice in May announcing Chick-fil-A was one of the restaurants it was considering bringing to campus.

On Thursday, the school said in a statement it had “examined the concerns surrounding Chick-fil-A’s charitable giving, discussed them with company representatives, campus partners and students and believes that Chick-fil-A has responded to these issues in a satisfactory manner.”

The school also said: “Our students have overwhelmingly expressed a desire to have a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus, and we look forward to opening one early next year.”

Graham came to the support of the chain in a tweet Wednesday.

“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick-fil-A’s back,” he posted. “I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values. God bless Chick-fil-A!”

