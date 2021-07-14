https://www.oann.com/olympics-tokyo-games-will-be-historic-given-challenges-overcome-says-bach/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-tokyo-games-will-be-historic-given-challenges-overcome-says-bach



IOC President Thomas Bach bows to Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto during their meeting at the Tokyo 2020 Headquarters on July 13, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Takashi Aoyama/Pool via REUTERS IOC President Thomas Bach bows to Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto during their meeting at the Tokyo 2020 Headquarters on July 13, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Takashi Aoyama/Pool via REUTERS

July 14, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday the Tokyo Games, starting on July 23, will be historic for the way the Japanese people have overcome challenges to hold the global sporting event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bach made the comment after holding a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Ju-min Park; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

