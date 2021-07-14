https://justthenews.com/world/pentagon-confirms-colombians-tied-assassination-haitis-president-had-us-training?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Pentagon says several of the suspects in the July 7 assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse had received U.S. military training. The men who had the training were Colombian.

“A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had participated in past U.S. military training and education programs, while serving as active members of the Colombian Military Forces,” Lt. Col. Ken Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesman, told The Washington Post.

How many were trained by the U.S. and what the training entailed has not been released, amid a Pentagon probe into the matter.

At least 20 suspects have so far been arrested.

It is not uncommon that other countries receive military training from the U.S. Colombia in particular has been a military partner with the United States for 20 years.

This partnership centered on efforts to curtail drug trafficking and combat guerrilla and paramilitary groups. The Colombian military also uses weapons and equipment provided by the United States.

There were previous confirmations that at least two of the Haitian men had ties to the United States. Additionally, five companies have been tied to the attack, including CTU Security in Florida. There were also 19 plane tickets purchased by a credit card registered in Miami.

The total involvement of the U.S. in the assassination is still being investigated. The U.S. has sent the FBI and people from the Department of Homeland Security to help with the investigation. President Biden has condemned the attack but so far has not sent military aid to help secure Haiti, despite the request from Haitian officials.

