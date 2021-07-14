https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/pete-buttigieg-claims-democrat-infrastructure-plan-will-stop-climate-change/

For months now, Democrats have redefined the meaning of the word ‘infrastructure’ to include pretty much anything.

Most people think of it as roads and bridges, but Democrats think it means child care, education and more.

Pete Buttigieg, who is now Biden’s transportation secretary for some reason, is even claiming that their infrastructure plan will stop climate change. Is there anything infrastructure can’t do?

Breitbart News reports:

TRENDING: UPDATED: Michigan Attorney Drops HUGE BOMBSHELL on Election Fraud Tonight at 6 PM ET — LIVE STREAM VIDEO …Update: Evidence of Voting Machines Breached in Michigan

Pete Buttigieg: ‘Infrastructure’ Plan Will Stop Climate Change Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg boldly told KTLA Sunday that the “infrastructure” plan will stop climate change. The nearly $1.2 trillion plan, hanging on by a thread with the support of 11 Senate Republicans, spends heavily on electric vehicles and other Democrat pet causes redefined as “infrastructure.” Buttigieg pitched the plan to the news station, saying “As the West has been impacted by extreme weather events and some of the heat waves that have been going on, this is not going to go away.” He added, “We need to take serious climate action to stop it from getting worse and that’s part of what will happen, thanks to these investments we’re proposing to make on everything from electric vehicle infrastructure to more resilient infrastructure planning in our communities.” Buttigieg touted the current bipartisan support for the plan, based in part, on “financing” that includes increased activity by the Internal Revenue Service to pursue taxpayers.

In typical Democrat fashion, Buttigieg says there’s no time for debate on the issue.

The Hill reports:

Buttigieg: ‘There’s no time to argue’ over climate change Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the debate over whether climate change exists needs to stop, saying “there’s no time to argue about whether it’s real — it’s happening, and it’s incredibly dangerous.” Buttigieg was asked during an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday how his department is addressing climate change amid record-setting heat in the Pacific Northwest. “We’ve got to do two things. One, we’ve got to make our infrastructure more resilient, because this is going to keep happening. So, we’ve got to make sure that our roads and our bridges are designed for rising sea levels and more heat waves,” Buttigieg said. “But the second thing we got to do — we’ve got to stop it from getting any worse. That’s why it’s important to make sure that we help Americans afford and drive electric vehicles. It’s why we have to make sure we have alternatives like transit and make sure it’s easier for people to get around without having to bring a vehicle sometimes, depending on where you’re going,” he added.

Democrats have been claiming for decades that there’s no time to argue about climate change.

And they just keep moving the goal posts.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

