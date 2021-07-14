https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pete-hegseth-manhandles-snot-nosed-democrat/
One of the Texas Democrats who fled the state opposes both voter ID AND allowing people without ID’s to use the last 4 digits of their socials.
This knocks down their entire argument against voter ID. They simply don’t want people to prove they are who they claim to be. pic.twitter.com/qsPwVmtHja
— Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) July 13, 2021
Pete Hegseth manhandles snot-nosed, lying, craven Texas Democrat.
Here’s the full interview