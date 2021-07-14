https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/14/peter-doocy-asks-jen-psaki-if-people-are-fleeing-communism-in-cuba-spin-class-quickly-begins/

If you noticed that “Doocy” is trending on Twitter, one reason was due to this exchange with Jen Psaki where the Fox News reporter tried to no avail to get Biden’s press secretary to acknowledge people are fleeing communism in Cuba:

Wow, she was not going to use the c-word.

Maybe people in the Biden administration don’t want to offend those Democrats by speaking out against socialism and communism by name. It hits too close to home.

