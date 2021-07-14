https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/14/peter-doocy-asks-jen-psaki-if-people-are-fleeing-communism-in-cuba-spin-class-quickly-begins/

If you noticed that “Doocy” is trending on Twitter, one reason was due to this exchange with Jen Psaki where the Fox News reporter tried to no avail to get Biden’s press secretary to acknowledge people are fleeing communism in Cuba:

Jen Psaki doesn’t understand a simple question about Cubans protesting decades of communist rule. Why does the Biden administration go out of their way to avoid saying the word “communism?” pic.twitter.com/p95unwghYh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2021

Wow, she was not going to use the c-word.

Psaki gives new meaning to spin class — Jack Bauer (@PrayingMantis45) July 14, 2021

We know @BernieSanders @AOC @RashidaTlaib and others won’t do so, it would be great if even a single person in the Biden administration had the courage to speak out against communism. https://t.co/FmZyptUIOI — Evan Berryhill (@EvBerryhill) July 14, 2021

Maybe people in the Biden administration don’t want to offend those Democrats by speaking out against socialism and communism by name. It hits too close to home.

