Rapper Pitbull issued an impassioned speech in a video posted to social media on Wednesday, imploring world leaders to immediately act to save the lives of pro-freedom demonstrators in Cuba amid reports of a brutal crackdown by the island’s communist dictatorship in response to protests over the weekend.

“This is a message to the world. We need to stand up, step up,” he said. “But if you don’t understand what’s going on, then you need to wake the f*** up. Not only is this a Cuba event, a Cuba thing, this is a world event. This isn’t about politics. This is about saving lives. This is about unity, not division. And bottom line it’s about taking action. Let me tell you something, why I’m frustrated and when I see everybody out there and doing what they’re doing, which I love what they’re doing. Okay, because not only do we live for freedom, we ride for freedom, we die for freedom, but we motherf***ing appreciate freedom.”

“And it gets me hat bothers me and it frustrates me to a certain extent, being a Cuban American, and having a platform to speak to the world and not being able to help my own people, not being able to get them food, not being able to get them water, not being able to get the medicine,” he continued. “But most of all, not being able to help and really get them what they deserve, which is freedom. And this is my way of talking to the world. All world’s allies get together to help. Global businesses get together to help. People that we’re so proud of, people such as a Jeff Bezos, a Cuban American, graduated from high school in Miami, built one of the biggest companies in the world, the richest man in the world. He’s somebody that can get involved and really help us and what we got. All we can do is create awareness, but politics are gonna be polititricks.”

“And while they figure out what they figure out, we need to figure out how to really help,” he added. “We need to get creative, we need to figure out solutions while they’re losing their lives over there literally for something that we wake up every day and appreciate, which is freedom. So to everybody out there, stand up, step up. And if you don’t understand, get with the motherfucking program and wake up because this is about freedom and it’s about human rights. And everybody in Cuba keep the fight up.”

At the end of his message, Pitbull delivered a message in Spanish, saying: “To all of the Cubans out there going through what’s happenings in Cuba right now: you guys are the ones who are going to motivate and inspire world, so they can see what it is to live and die for liberty.

WATCH:

“Freedom is everything,” Pitbull said at the start of the week in a separate tweet. “We support the Cuban people in their fight for freedom in Cuba.”

