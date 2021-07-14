https://justthenews.com/nation/police-release-911-calls-made-during-surfside-condo-collapse-revealing-terror-disbelief?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Florida police officials have released recordings of 911 calls made during and after a condominium building collapsed last month in Surfside, Florida. The calls expressed disbelief, terror, and confusion.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released the recordings Wednesday from the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South.

“Oh my God! The whole building collapsed!” A caller told a police dispatcher. “We’ve gotta get out. Hurry up, hurry up. There’s a big explosion,” a second caller said. “There’s a lot of smoke. I can’t see anything. We gotta go. I can’t see nothing but smoke.”

The release of the recordings come after Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman approved the sale of the oceanfront property, which could sell for $100 to $110 million. The sale of the property is meant to benefit the victims of the disaster, which so far has killed 97 people, with several others still missing.

Some callers showed the terror of being trapped inside the building as it collapsed, with one saying “Can somebody help me get out, please? If the building comes down, it will come down on my head.” The female caller was stuck near the building’s parking garage.

The names of the callers were not disclosed, according to The New York Post.

