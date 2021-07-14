https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/psaki-refuses-condemn-communism-cuba-blames-mismanagement-government-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday refused to condemn Communism in Cuba and blamed “mismanagement” of the government.

The Biden Administration has not mentioned the word “Communism” in any statements regarding the Cuban protests.

Thousands of Cubans came out to protest the broken healthcare system and demanded freedom from the brutal Communist dictatorship on Sunday.

Cubans do not have access to medical care and inflation is making it impossible for them to feed their families.

Cuban protesters were seen waving American flags and chanting “freedom!”

But the Biden Administration says Cubans are just fed up with the “mismanagement” of their government.

Psaki said the quiet part out loud and parroted the old, tired mantra: “Cuba just hasn’t tried real Communism” – the Communist regime is just “mismanaged.”

VIDEO:

Psaki refuses to admit the Cuban people are protesting against Communism pic.twitter.com/OWcXJjS5V0 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 14, 2021

