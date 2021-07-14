https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/qanon-prisoner-released-from-jail-after-6-months/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

QAnon believer and Jan. 6 defendant Douglas Jensen: “This is me, touching the fucking White House.” NARRATOR: He was not, in fact, touching the fucking White House. One of the latest Jan. 6 videos released by the feds this evening: pic.twitter.com/VROfutyKJ4 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 13, 2021

Douglas Austin Jensen thought he invaded the White House

Washington federal court Judge Timothy Kelly released Jensen today after six months in DC jail.

One day after the release of a video showing the defendant mistaking the U.S. Capitol for the White House, a federal judge granted bond to a QAnon adherent charged with storming the building he incorrectly identified.

Citing that video in making his decision, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly found QAnon believer Douglas Jensen does not appear as though he could have have planned or coordinated the siege of the U.S. Capitol when he appeared to have “no basic understanding of where he even was that day.”

Continue reading…