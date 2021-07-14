https://hannity.com/media-room/ragin-cajun-returns-carville-rips-noisy-and-woke-democrats-for-losing-elections/

“The takeaway is that Elizabeth Warren hates Michael Bloomberg more than she wants to win… I think she doesn’t want to attack Bernie because she’s scared she’s going to get primaried in 2024,” said Carville.

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville weighed-in Wednesday on the tenth Democratic Debate in South Carolina; saying it’s clear that Elizabeth Warren “hates Michael Bloomberg” more than she wants to win the White House.

CARVILLE TO DEMOCRATS: ‘We’re Losing Our Damn Minds, I’m Scared to Death, Get Your S*** Together!’

Legendary Democratic strategist James Carville did not mince words when discussing the 2020 contenders in a recent interview; saying he’s “Scared to Death” while telling the party to “Get your s*** together!”

“What’s gone wrong? Who’s responsible?” asked Vox’s Sean Illing.

“It’s like we’re losing our damn minds. Someone’s got to step their game up here… We have candidates on the debate stage talking about open borders and decriminalizing illegal immigration. They’re talking about doing away with nuclear energy and fracking. You’ve got Bernie Sanders talking about letting criminals and terrorists vote from jail cells. It doesn’t matter what you think about any of that, or if there are good arguments — talking about that is not how you win a national election. It’s not how you become a majoritarian party,” said Carville.

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville with some frank advice for the 2020 presidential candidates in the wake of the #IowaCaucuses2020 debacle: pic.twitter.com/HdTkbOda7w — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) February 5, 2020

“Most of the people aren’t into all this distracting s*** about open borders and letting prisoners vote. They don’t care. They have lives to lead. They have kids. They have parents that are sick. That’s what we have to talk about. That’s all we should talk about,” he added.

