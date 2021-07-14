https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rand-paul-bill-to-end-mask-mandates-on-planes/
About The Author
Related Posts
How cool is this 7 year-old hero…
June 2, 2021
Mitt Romney — I will vote YES on Jan 6 Commission…
May 25, 2021
Citizen Open Thread Monday — Memorial Day
May 31, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy