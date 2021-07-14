https://www.dailywire.com/news/randi-weingarten-melts-down-over-desantis-campaign-gear-millions-of-floridians-are-going-to-die

Far-left American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten panicked on social media on Wednesday afternoon over merchandise sold by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

DeSantis’ team introduced a new line of merchandise to raise money for his campaign and some of the gear included the phrase, “Don’t Fauci My Florida,” a reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s widely criticized and often changing policy positions.

Weingarten, a controversial figure that leads an organization accused of influencing the Biden administration’s CDC on school reopenings, responded to the tweet, claiming without evidence that millions of Floridians would die as a result of DeSantis’ policies.

“Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it,” Weingarten claimed. “He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda.”

DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw blasted Weingarten in a statement to The Daily Wire, saying, “Is Randi Weingarten’s ridiculous claim that selling a koozie will lead to ‘millions’ of Floridians dying an example of Critical Math Theory?”

“It’s terrifying that the fate of any child’s education is in the hands of someone so incredibly ignorant,” Pushaw added.

A recent column in the New York Post detailed controversies involving Weingarten, a purveyor of debunked conspiracy theories, throughout the pandemic:

“Last September, as schools across the country were trying to open, Weingarten could be counted on to oppose any such move. ‘If community spread is too high . . . if you don’t have the ­infrastructure of testing, and if you don’t have the safeguards that prevent the spread of viruses in the school, we believe that you cannot reopen in person,’ Weingarten said.”

“In February, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was finally going to issue guidance urging full reopening of ­in-person schooling, the AFT successfully lobbied for language that kept schools closed. The next month, when the CDC finally did the sane thing and changed its social-distancing guideline for schools to 3 feet (from 6), Weingarten wrote a letter questioning the change and demanding yet more ‘safety’ concessions.”

“When challenged about success stories — such as Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted union bullying and made sure schools across the state opened for full-time learning — Weingarten regurgitated the oft-debunked conspiracy theory about the Sunshine State somehow hiding its real COVID data.”

“Who can forget her interview with Jewish Telegraphic Agency in March, in which Weingarten lied that ‘virtually every school district in New York state and in Connecticut is reopened, many of them have reopened in New Jersey’? In fact, Gotham middle and high schools ended the school year still mostly closed, while elementary schools would only open full-time at the end of April, weeks after the interview. Several districts in New Jersey didn’t open for in-person school this year at all. In the same interview, Weingarten took aim at Jews who dared question why schools were still closed. Weingarten called them ‘the ownership class.’ When ­casual Marxism, with bizarre anti-Semitic undertones, makes it into classrooms, it isn’t difficult to see where it originates.”

Other notable reactions to Weingarten’s baseless claim included:

