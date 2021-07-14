https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2021/07/13/reaction-to-tragic-race-car-death-is-latest-example-showing-that-liberals-want-you-dead-n2592467

So, it’s a little bit of old news but what do you think of this guy here. He’s a troll. He wants to be ratioed. So, should we respond to him or not? I know it’s easy to do so, and I’m not different from others on social media when it comes to telling people to go chuck themselves, but this is just too obvious. Our friends at Twitchy had it first. They found tweets from shock jock Tom Leykis who cheered the death of some Georgia man at a racetrack because that meant there was one fewer Trump supporter in the country:

Trump has been out of office for nearly seven months, and these hate-filled losers still can’t quit him. They really have proven that Trump Derangement Syndrome is the herpes of the political world, it just never goes away. Seriously, what sort of low-life, insecure, unhappy, empty loser sees a story about a man killed in a race car crash and makes the jump to celebrating the death of a Trump supporter? Don’t answer that. We know the sort of empty loser who does that …

Here’s the story about the accident (via NY Post):

A race car crashed into a wall at a Georgia track, killing a man in the audience and injuring a 9-year-old child, reports said. Spectator Paul Ballenger, 57, died Saturday at Hartwell Speedway when one of the cars hit a concrete wall, sending parts through a chain link fence into the audience, WSB-TV reported. The 9-year-old and another man were also hurt, the Hart County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday, Fox Carolina said. But their condition wasn’t known Monday. The driver of the car who lost control on the dirt track wasn’t seriously hurt, reports said.

One less Trump supporter! https://t.co/0cz1HtnB0g — Fully Vaccinated Tom Leykis (@tomleykis) July 6, 2021

Sorry about that, Trumptards! Bwahahahahahahahahahhhhhhh! https://t.co/KTBnwoTTcc — Fully Vaccinated Tom Leykis (@tomleykis) July 6, 2021

And this isn’t the first time he’s said something awful.

Look, it’s a free country. You can say what you want. You already know there are hordes of people who hate us due to our political beliefs. Some are worse than others, but when it comes to this—he’s just trying to get a rise out of us. There are things that you should comment on and ratio for sure—but you can take a pass on this stuff. As for Twitchy, at times, they’re forced to cover these awful people, though I know Sam enjoys it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

