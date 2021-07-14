https://www.dailywire.com/news/real-fractures-within-the-regime-cuban-minister-resigns-after-disagreeing-with-crackdown-on-protests

A top Cuban minister has resigned from the nation’s communist government after disagreeing with other officials’ harsh approach toward protesters.

Translated into English, Spain-based news outlet ABC Internacional reports:

Cuban Vice Minister of the Interior Brigadier General Jesús Manuel Burón Tabit has resigned after questioning decision-making within the ministry and the Security Council, as well as the excessive use of police force to repress the demonstrations of July 11 — the day that began the wave of protests that spread throughout the island, as ABC has learned from sources close to the regime. His departure is motivated by disagreements with other commanders — differences with respect to the measures taken during the protests last weekend. “There is trouble within the Army and differences between the military of the old guard and young generals,” say the sources consulted by this newspaper.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) — who is of Cuban descent — expressed hope that some within the regime do not favor harsh repression of civil liberties.

There are real fractures within the regime in #Cuba between older hardliners & some younger officials The deputy Minister of the Interior resigned after disagreeing with the violence against the Cuban people And he is not the only one…#SosCuba

https://t.co/YJqN0xTlCG — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 14, 2021

“There are real fractures within the regime in #Cuba between older hardliners & some younger officials,” the lawmaker tweeted. “The deputy Minister of the Interior resigned after disagreeing with the violence against the Cuban people. And he is not the only one…”

In the most recent example of Cuban repression, officials detained YouTuber and independent reporter Dina Stars during a live interview with a Spanish television network. One of Stars’ friends attempted to keep cameras rolling during the interview and eventual arrest. The footage shows Stars talking to Cuban officials before being carried away.

“I hold the government responsible for anything that may happen to me,” she said. “I have to go. They told me to accompany them.”

“Stars has been actively covering the ongoing protests against Cuba’s government and the financial strains on Cubans, who are seeking access to healthcare and, in many protests, demanding government officials step down,” The Wrap reported. “On Twitter, her bio translates to, ‘Behind every woman there is a story that makes her a warrior.’ She has 26,000 followers on that platform, 99,000 on Instagram, and 36,000 on YouTube.”

State Department official Julie Chung demanded that the Cuban government release the journalist.

The world is watching Cuban authorities arrest & beat dozens of peaceful protesters & independent voices, including @DinaStars_. Many remain missing; we join their families & call for their immediate release. The repression must end, and the people’s voices must be heard.

~JC — Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 13, 2021

“The world is watching Cuban authorities arrest & beat dozens of peaceful protesters & independent voices, including @DinaStars_. Many remain missing; we join their families & call for their immediate release. The repression must end, and the people’s voices must be heard,” she said on social media.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

