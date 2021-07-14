http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/MAIXxBfwekY/
Future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman was arrested early this morning in Washington for “burglary domestic violence” … and has been denied bail, TMZ Sports has learned.
The 33-year-old NFL free agent was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 AM … and is currently sitting behind bars.
The Burglary Domestic Violence charge is a felony in Washington state … and can carry a lengthy prison sentence, if convicted.
The details surrounding the arrest are not yet clear.
Sherman — who played with the San Francisco 49ers last season — is one of the best players of his generation. RS is a 5x Pro Bowler, Super Bowl Champ, and a lock to be immortalized in Canton, Ohio.
We’ve reached out to Sherman’s rep … but so far, no word back.
Story developing …