This headline will be a good laugh to anyone who remembers we were assured that huge Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, were declared OK. NPR reported last June that “dozens of public health and disease experts” had signed a letter supporting Black Lives Matter protests during the lockdown because “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer last July that he was banning all large gatherings in the city … except for Black Lives Matter protests. CBS New York reporter Ali Bauman made note of the 19th consecutive day of protests in New York City but forgot to mention the coronavirus.

Now the communists are Reuters are reporting that the anti-government protests in Cuba risk exacerbating a COVID-19 spike.

The World Health Organization even stood in solidarity with Black Lives Matter:

