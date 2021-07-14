https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/14/reuters-reports-that-cuban-protests-exacerbate-the-risk-of-a-covid-19-spike/

This headline will be a good laugh to anyone who remembers we were assured that huge Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, were declared OK. NPR reported last June that “dozens of public health and disease experts” had signed a letter supporting Black Lives Matter protests during the lockdown because “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer last July that he was banning all large gatherings in the city … except for Black Lives Matter protests. CBS New York reporter Ali Bauman made note of the 19th consecutive day of protests in New York City but forgot to mention the coronavirus.

Now the communists are Reuters are reporting that the anti-government protests in Cuba risk exacerbating a COVID-19 spike.

You ran stories like this in June 2020, right? — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) July 14, 2021

Just here for the ratio — #HugWatch Enthusiast Jeff Everson (@EVR551) July 14, 2021

The Babylon Bee, man, always so witty with this stuff. Oh god, this is a serious headline. — Matt Smith (@MattSmithCFB) July 14, 2021

I have been assured many times by you and other “credible” news sources that protests can not, have not, and will not cause a spike in covid numbers. pic.twitter.com/99SjCX1kA6 — Mike VB (@Mike__VB) July 14, 2021

BLM protests: Perfectly fine Cuba protests: OMG SUPER SPREADER! 😱 — Mormon Miles Morales 🇺🇸 (@IsaacLyles79) July 14, 2021

Extraordinary. — Christine Price (@PstafarianPrice) July 14, 2021

So i guess certain protests are okay but others are bad? — Danfromumbrella (@Danfromumbrella) July 14, 2021

The World Health Organization even stood in solidarity with Black Lives Matter:

“Even In A Pandemic, WHO Believes That Public Protests Are Important” https://t.co/UwuZ17KlSs — Regs (@r3gulations) July 14, 2021

Communism still a bigger threat. — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) July 14, 2021

I think their government shooting them might be a bigger risk — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 14, 2021

Weird Last summer BLM protests weren’t super spreader events according to the media — Justa Pleb (@Justa_Pleb) July 14, 2021

Right – so a virus with a 99.7% survival rate is more dangerous than decades of repression, got it. — Ferrariman601 (@Ferrariman601YT) July 14, 2021

They’re protesting governmental injustice. That is the ultimate vaccine to COVID-19 — Schwangstar (@Schwangstar) July 14, 2021

Said with a completely straight face by the same people who were publicly signing letters talking about the necessity of BLM protests exactly a year ago. — xsillent.eth (@xsillent) July 14, 2021

You can’t get covid while protesting. Get with the times. — NiftyPat MD (@CHI2COL) July 14, 2021

Unbelievable… just… wow… — Ciara Dune (@thefinalbigboss) July 14, 2021

they’re openly mocking us at this point — ⬜🟥⬜ roxpublius 👓 (@rox_publius) July 14, 2021

Amazing narrative shift. Where were you during the summer 2020 riots across the US? You only care when it’s an anti-communist protest? Corporate media is truly sinister at this point. — Faizan ♞ (@fjmkhan) July 14, 2021

The summer of 2020 called 🤣 — Rick Dickemdown (@RDickemdown) July 14, 2021

Now that it’s for a cause that actually matters outdoor protests aren’t safe 🙄 — Jack (@ZHawk2k15) July 14, 2021

The BLM protests were safe, but these are dangerous, because viruses only spread when the protesters aren’t politically aligned with the journalist class. — finman (@finman2010) July 14, 2021

Thanks Reuters, because the Cuban government needs more incentive to repress its citizens. — Independent Texan (@IndependentTexn) July 14, 2021

Way to go Reuters! Really good journalisming here. Probably win a Pulitzer for this one. — Leon Square (@Ease_Private) July 14, 2021

I was told COVID doesn’t spread at protests? — XLOilers97 (@XOilers97) July 14, 2021

Where was this advice last summer? — TheBelgican (@TheBelgican) July 14, 2021

Hilarious. It’s like you think people can’t think back to last summer. — Nierendil (@Nierendil) July 14, 2021

Communism is more deadly than Covid. — Libertarian Party of Texas (@LPTexas) July 14, 2021

You are evil. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 14, 2021

Not even trying to hide it anymore. Absolute insanity. — josh camillo (@OIIimac) July 14, 2021

