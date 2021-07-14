http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/GeCGvo9X4N8/an-iconic-mercedes-for-the-modern-era-e94277c7-9e84-4d69-aa42-ac228ddde168.html
Feast your eyes on this iconic 300 SL Roadster, produced from 1957 to 1963, and the upcoming 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL.
Why it matters: The SL was one of the most famous automotive design icons in history. Creating a modern interpretation of that classic interior is a challenge when everything runs via computer.
What they did: For the new-generation SL, Mercedes designers created a mix of analog geometry and digital technology — what they call “hyperanalog.”
- One example: The digital instrument cluster’s 12.3-inch screen is integrated into a 3-D visor in front of the driver.
- The position of the 12-inch touchscreen on the center console can be adjusted electronically to prevent reflections from the sun.
What they’re saying: “The SL is an icon … that has stood for automotive fascination and desire for decades,” said Gorden Wagener, chief design officer for Mercedes’ parent company, Daimler Group.
- It’s “a great opportunity and challenge for design, because every designer wants to create icons.”
- “The result is a revolutionary interior experience caught between digital and analog luxury. We created the most iconic SL ever since — the luxury icon of the 2020s.”