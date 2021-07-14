http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/GeCGvo9X4N8/an-iconic-mercedes-for-the-modern-era-e94277c7-9e84-4d69-aa42-ac228ddde168.html

Feast your eyes on this iconic 300 SL Roadster, produced from 1957 to 1963, and the upcoming 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL.

Why it matters: The SL was one of the most famous automotive design icons in history. Creating a modern interpretation of that classic interior is a challenge when everything runs via computer.

What they did: For the new-generation SL, Mercedes designers created a mix of analog geometry and digital technology — what they call “hyperanalog.”

One example: The digital instrument cluster’s 12.3-inch screen is integrated into a 3-D visor in front of the driver.

The position of the 12-inch touchscreen on the center console can be adjusted electronically to prevent reflections from the sun.

What they’re saying: “The SL is an icon … that has stood for automotive fascination and desire for decades,” said Gorden Wagener, chief design officer for Mercedes’ parent company, Daimler Group.

It’s “a great opportunity and challenge for design, because every designer wants to create icons.”

“The result is a revolutionary interior experience caught between digital and analog luxury. We created the most iconic SL ever since — the luxury icon of the 2020s.”

