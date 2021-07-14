https://www.dailywire.com/news/richard-sherman-arrested-on-burglary-domestic-violence-charge-denied-bail

According to Adam Schefter, free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested Monday morning and denied bail after being charged with burglary domestic violence in Seattle, Washington.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

Joe Fann — Seahawks Insider for NBC Sports Northwest — reported that the incident is being investigated as a felony.

News: King County public records show that Richard Sherman has been booked for “Burglary Domestic Violence.” The “INV” means it’s being investigated as a felony. pic.twitter.com/kz5qZp051S — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 14, 2021

According to ESPN, a spokesman for the Redmond (Washington) Police Department said that a person called 911 at 2 a.m. PT on Wednesday to report that an adult male was attempting to force his way into a home in which he was not a resident.

Police arrived to find the suspect outside of the home, where he fought with police before being arrested and taken to a local hospital. Per ESPN, it “is standard procedure for suspects of domestic violence until they can appear before a judge.”

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

Sherman is vice president of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee.

He has spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, after his first seven NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Sherman is a five-time Pro Bowler and a future Hall of Famer.

In May, Sherman told ESPN that a return to Seattle was not off the table.

“It’s always in the cards. I spend my entire offseason in Seattle. It’s where I live. That’s where my family is. So it’s never out of the cards,” Sherman said. “Pete (Carroll) and I have had conversations throughout the offseason. Everything needs to shake out right. They’re still figuring things out, I’m still figuring things out but it’s definitely not out of the cards. There’s no bad blood there between them and I, and it’s a cool opportunity.”

Sherman made his name in the NFL as a shutdown corner after being drafted by Seattle out of Stanford. He’s been to three Super Bowls, winning one with the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The NFL has seen a handful of players arrested in the past few months.

In June, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested in Los Angeles on a felony weapons charge. Clark was reportedly found to be carrying an Uzi when he was pulled over on a traffic stop.

The Atlanta Falcons recently released linebacker Barkevious Mingo after he was arrested and charged with “indecency with a child-sexual contact.”

