https://noqreport.com/2021/07/14/rumors-fuel-irresponsible-media-how-overblown-were-all-star-game-mass-shooting-fears/

3 of the 4 arrested at the Maven hotel in Denver. The July 13 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and related activities constitute the most high-profile events in Denver since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the national headlines related to the spectacle this past weekend were largely focused on the foiling of a potential Las Vegas-style mass shooting connected to the contest.

Trouble is, there’s no evidence that such an attack was actually planned. The rumors appear to have been triggered by some impolitic statements by law enforcement sources to a local TV station, whose coverage forced local officials into cover-your-ass mode.

The Denver Police Department didn’t even tweet about the initial incident on July 9, when the bust occurred. But at 8:32 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, the DPD issued a release with the subject line “Update on Weapons, Narcotics-Related Arrests Friday Night.” According to that notice, on the evening of July 9, officers responded to the Maven Hotel, at 1850 Wazee Street, “on a report of a suspicious occurrence.” Shortly thereafter, search warrants were obtained to search two rooms where evidence was recovered. Additionally, two vehicles were impounded and three men and one women were arrested.

The […]