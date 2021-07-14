https://www.dailywire.com/news/sean-hannity-sounds-off-on-u-s-olympic-committees-proposal-to-redesign-american-flag-on-its-logo

Fox News host Sean Hannity is not pleased with the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), after reporting that they’re in the early stages of a plan to redesign the American flag on its logo, replacing the 50 stars with 5 new stars as well as altering the stripes.

Hannity reported that on June 6, U.S. Olympians and Paralympian associations were asked to fill out an online survey by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, in which the proposed change to the Stars & Stripes in USOPC materials was an item.

“The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic have actually been considering a redesign of the American flag for all of their official documents and promotional materials,” Hannity said on Monday. “If they approve this design, that would strip the U.S. flag — or the flag of at least most of the stars and stripes.”

Fox reached out to Kate Hartman — a spokesperson for the Olympic committee — who said they were in the “early stages” of a potential redesign.

“We are in the very early stages of potentially exploring new brand executions for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee,” the committee said in a statement to Fox News.

“It is common practice in creative development to share a variety of concepts with stakeholders to [elicit] reaction and feedback that will then be used to determine next steps. What has been sent to you is just one of dozens of ideas shared in this brainstorming and surveying process.”

Hannity was not impressed and had a message for the stakeholders.

“Here is my message – stop wasting your team’s time and money with a redesign of the American flag – it’s an awful idea,” Hannity said.

“Our stars & stripes should be the only flag representing our country at the Olympics and the Paralympics – there are so many amazing athletes and champions we are all so proud of.”

After Hannity’s report, the USOPC put out a statement saying that they had no intention of changing the American flag that flies above the podium at the Olympics.

“We want to be clear that we love our country and respect the American flag. We do not have any intention, not to mention the authority, to change our country’s flag that flies above the podium when a member of Team USA achieves Olympic or Paralympic greatness,” the statement concluded.

Former Olympic athletes seem to agree with Hannity, with Olympic swimming medalists Gary Hall Sr. and Gary Hall Jr. joining “Hannity” on Tuesday in order to express their disapproval for the potential changes.

“The greatest honor of my life was in Montreal in 1976 when I was selected to carry the American flag for the U.S. Olympic team leading into Montreal Stadium,” Hall Sr. said. “And the American flag is iconic. It doesn’t just represent the greatest country in the world. It represents and symbolizes millions of Americans who have worked hard, who have sacrificed, some of them, with their own lives.”

“No one has the right to change that other than U.S. Congress, and to me, it’s disrespectful to even consider changing the American flag,” Hall Sr. continued.

“Old Glory does not need rebranding,” Hall Jr. said.

Hall Sr. was a silver medalist at the 1968, 1972, and 1976 Olympic Games, while Hall Jr. won gold medals at the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Olympic Games.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

