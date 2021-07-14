https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/14/secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-invites-un-to-do-an-investigation-of-contemporary-racism-in-the-united-states/

If there’s anything with less credibility than the Biden-Harris administration, it’s the United Nations. The same organization that put Cuba and China on the UN Human Rights Council has been invited by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to send a representative to the United States and report back on contemporary racism in the country.

Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record. Rather, they should be transparent with the intent to grow and do better. That is why I’m announcing a formal invitation for @UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism to visit the U.S. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 14, 2021

Reuters reports:

The U.S. State Department has invited U.N. experts who investigate racism and minority issues to conduct an official visit to the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. … Blinken said the United States welcomed the U.N. Human Rights Council’s adoption on Tuesday of a resolution to address systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent in the context of law enforcement. … U.S. President Joe Biden, who won the White House with critical support from Black voters, made fighting racial inequality a key platform of his 2020 campaign.

The same Joe Biden who’s always saying racist things and getting away with it?

WTF is this. — Jeff Leidig (@DenverGooner) July 14, 2021

Imagine believing that the UN is unbiased. — Sam (@arakoon88) July 14, 2021

This is pure idiocy. There is no secret. We as a society know our shortcomings and those of us who aren’t dogmatic know pragmatic steps to bring redress. But to invite a biased and corrupt institution to ‘investigate’ is madness. — Randy Zabel (@RandyZabel) July 14, 2021

There is a shortage of wisdom in this administration. — Chronic Hope🦋 (@ChronicHope_DC) July 14, 2021

This is embarrassing. — Mike Salters (@mikesalters1) July 14, 2021

It’s like scripted comedy — خليل (@khilzak) July 14, 2021

Our UN overlords must pardon us for our sinful roots — RamblingStan (@RamblingStan) July 14, 2021

The UN? 😂 — Troy Hinrichs (@YourmanGodfrey) July 14, 2021

You’ve reached a new, more betterest level of pandering. — The Real BK (@kittrell_brian) July 14, 2021

Resign. — Kevin on Earth (@kfgravy) July 14, 2021

What a joke. — ZakksInTheChat (@ZakkOsborne) July 14, 2021

No thank you. — Dave Danna (@DaveEDanna) July 14, 2021

America haters gonna hate America. State Dept. is giving them an invitation. — C.K. Dexter Haven (@CKDexterHaven15) July 14, 2021

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Unaccountable BureauCat (@UnAcctBureaucat) July 14, 2021

Overlord Blinken we commend you for your valiant work — carlos de sanchez guadalupe (@carlosdesanche) July 14, 2021

This is a joke right? — Arch₿ishop (@OfCryptopolis) July 14, 2021

Who cares what the UN has to say? One of the most corrupt organizations in the world. For heaven sakes they have China and Cuba on the Human Rights Council. They have no power in this country. — Rich Kroeter (@rkroeter) July 14, 2021

They should have no power in this country. Heck, they should have no headquarters in this country.

Joe Biden’s priorities: getting the UN to investigate America for racism. Maybe the President should devote some energy to investigating the origins of #COVID19 https://t.co/xzgrQUqxoB — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 14, 2021

