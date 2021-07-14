https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/14/secretary-of-state-antony-blinken-invites-un-to-do-an-investigation-of-contemporary-racism-in-the-united-states/

If there’s anything with less credibility than the Biden-Harris administration, it’s the United Nations. The same organization that put Cuba and China on the UN Human Rights Council has been invited by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to send a representative to the United States and report back on contemporary racism in the country.

Reuters reports:

The U.S. State Department has invited U.N. experts who investigate racism and minority issues to conduct an official visit to the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Blinken said the United States welcomed the U.N. Human Rights Council’s adoption on Tuesday of a resolution to address systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent in the context of law enforcement.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who won the White House with critical support from Black voters, made fighting racial inequality a key platform of his 2020 campaign.

The same Joe Biden who’s always saying racist things and getting away with it?

They should have no power in this country. Heck, they should have no headquarters in this country.

