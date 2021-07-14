https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/14/self-own-in-progress-after-johns-hopkins-professor-calls-out-health-experts-for-not-predicting-a-rise-in-drug-overdoses-during-the-pandemic/

“We should have seen this coming,” writes health expert and Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Marty Makary on the “more than 93,000 drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2020”:

Um, what now? He DIDN’T see this coming?

Our side has been warning about this for months now:

Why in the world should we take health advice from someone who didn’t see it coming?

Maybe Makay missed the whole “grandma killers” phase of the lockdown?

We remember, too:

And they’d have to admit that Donald Trump was right about both things:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...