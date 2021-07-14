https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/14/self-own-in-progress-after-johns-hopkins-professor-calls-out-health-experts-for-not-predicting-a-rise-in-drug-overdoses-during-the-pandemic/

“We should have seen this coming,” writes health expert and Johns Hopkins professor Dr. Marty Makary on the “more than 93,000 drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2020”:

We should have seen this coming. More than 93,000 drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2020, a record driven by fentanyl. https://t.co/IEj0Usnvu4 — Marty Makary MD, MPH (@MartyMakary) July 14, 2021

Um, what now? He DIDN’T see this coming?

Our side has been warning about this for months now:

This is a scandal. 112 more people died from drug overdoses in Maine from just January through June than have died of covid-19 from January through today. pic.twitter.com/payMoxB2xI — Christine Rousselle ❤️‍🔥 (@crousselle) October 21, 2020

Why in the world should we take health advice from someone who didn’t see it coming?

Everyone saw it coming you dumbass — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 14, 2021

Maybe Makay missed the whole “grandma killers” phase of the lockdown?

Some of us did see this coming. We were called “grandma killers.” https://t.co/8Ny7js1k7J — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 14, 2021

We remember, too:

Remember all the smart people poo-pooing the idea that people would become desponded and/or suicidal or turn to drugs while locked inside? I remember. https://t.co/6OhAWMBNnU — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 14, 2021

And they’d have to admit that Donald Trump was right about both things:

Many of us did. But the fetanyl problem is untenable for the left, since most illegal fetanyl is smuggled into the US from Mexico. We’d have to fortify the southern border and give border control the leeway to do so. This isn’t a “fun take” on the left. And it’s shameful. https://t.co/OclKPr10gJ — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) July 14, 2021

***

