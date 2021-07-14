https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/14/sen-amy-klobuchar-calls-the-texas-democrats-freedom-fighters-who-came-to-dc-to-seek-salvation/

It has to still bother Sen. Amy Klobuchar that her one-time rival for the office of president is now vice president. Kamala Harris has that awkward cackle, sure, but Klobuchar can still serve up a groaner of her own. She’s praising the Texas House Democrats who fled their state to deny Republicans a quorum, such as Rep. Gene Wu, who’s spending his time in D.C. trolling Fox News by making smiley faces out of his breakfast leftovers and posting them to Twitter. Wu and the rest of them are freedom fighters seeking salvation at the Capitol.

We don’t see any way this ends up well for these brave freedom fighters.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...