It has to still bother Sen. Amy Klobuchar that her one-time rival for the office of president is now vice president. Kamala Harris has that awkward cackle, sure, but Klobuchar can still serve up a groaner of her own. She’s praising the Texas House Democrats who fled their state to deny Republicans a quorum, such as Rep. Gene Wu, who’s spending his time in D.C. trolling Fox News by making smiley faces out of his breakfast leftovers and posting them to Twitter. Wu and the rest of them are freedom fighters seeking salvation at the Capitol.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: “We stand here with these people of courage, with freedom fighters who came to Washington D.C. to seek salvation because they are not going to be able to get that governor of Texas to protect the voting rights of the people.” pic.twitter.com/7Te5s81tVy — The Hill (@thehill) July 14, 2021

🥱🥱🥱 — Bob Sikes (@BobSikes) July 14, 2021

Seeking “salvation” from government? Probably looking to the wrong place for answers. — John James (@JohnRJames) July 14, 2021

Pretty sure that’s not the right place to go for Salvation. — Big TLK (@TLKinTX) July 14, 2021

Running away = courage — Pango (@Nateyesme) July 14, 2021

It’s like Normandy in June 1944. — Jeff Zucker’s Eunuch (@ZuckersEunuch) July 14, 2021

I’ll say it again. Show me just 1 person who is having their right to vote suppressed. Just 1. This is a …… BIG LIE — Rob Hyde (@RobertFHyde1) July 14, 2021

@amyklobuchar Taking your ball and going away doesn’t seem like a constructive way to solve any issues. — CatLvr5303 (@CatLvr5303) July 14, 2021

Wow! Real vote suppressors in the flesh. — MichaelStorm (@BStorm80) July 14, 2021

So, you agree with legislative minorities using tactics like the filibuster now? Interesting. — Alaska Libertarian Party (@AlaskaLP) July 14, 2021

Did you just call yourselves freedom fighters? I don’t know of any freedom fighter who fled their responsibilities on a chartered jet while then taking selfies with their brunch. — CopticUnorthodoxx (@CUnorthodoxx) July 14, 2021

Thank you so much for your struggle to preserve my late grandmother’s right to vote. — John Montero (@monterolaw) July 14, 2021

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Fuzzee Pundit (@FuzzeePundit) July 14, 2021

Apparently they have redefined the words freedom & fighter — Snarl “Infrastructure” Marx (@MarxSnarl) July 14, 2021

I smell fear and desperation. Democrats know they’re losing the debate. — Major Tom (@ThomasCroteau14) July 14, 2021

Narrator: these people are in fact not people of courage — 🇺🇸HGBull🇵🇷 (@HectorGToro) July 14, 2021

What do you call people who turn tail and run from a fight? Used to be cowards. — BR (@ricksb1962) July 14, 2021

What a joke, freedom fighters? An insult to freedom, fighters and freedom fighters everywhere. — Chad Wilcox (@Woodeye717) July 14, 2021

I feel another Democrat Party Virtue Signaling failure coming. — Valvoleen McGillicutty (@ValvoleenM) July 14, 2021

Democrat politicians continuing to treat Democrat voters like they are infants. And, many continue to buy this garbage. You dumbasses. — Wedontwantuhere (@Incinigator) July 14, 2021

So brave. Flying in a private jet with a case of beer. Stunning. — Frustrated Voter (@FrustratedVote4) July 14, 2021

*whispers* …protecting voting rights of the people is EXACTLY what they’re doing in Texas… — David Simon 🇺🇸 (@Senator_Simon) July 14, 2021

Salvation??? LOL. You are the furthest thing from “salvation”. You aren’t God lady, no matter how hard you try to be. — Howdy Ya’ll (@yeehaw1000) July 14, 2021

They are so oppressed — Dead Pilled (@Deadpilled) July 14, 2021

Who voted in 2020 that can’t vote in future elections? — Heather Kite (@hlkite) July 14, 2021

Why hasn’t Twitter deleted this blatant false statement. — Possum Jones (@kjon1234561234) July 14, 2021

Freedom Fighters? Freedom fighters are the people from Cuba, China, Hong Kong and Russia who live under Communist dictators and rule, not the Texas Democratic representatives who flew to Washington DC for a vacation, instead of doing their jobs. — trena nauta (@trena_nauta) July 14, 2021

I once thought she was talking about Cuba… — Rainding (@Rainding1) July 14, 2021

We don’t see any way this ends up well for these brave freedom fighters.

