As we reported in June, anti-racist grifter Robin DiAngelo is promoting her follow-up to “White Fragility,” “Nice Racism,” which is a deeper dive into “how progressive white people perpetuate racial harm.” This book is meant to shame the same white progressives who’ll line up to buy it to find out the ways in which they’re racist, even if it’s in a “nice” way. CNN called the book “hard-hitting”; on Substack, Matt Taibbi said the book was “a juggernaut of cringe.” “Reading Robin DiAngelo is like being strapped to an ice floe in a vast ocean while someone applies metronome hammer-strikes to the same spot on your temporal bone over and over,” he wrote.

DiAngelo is out promoting “Nice Racism,” and she did an interview with The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner. Some highlights:

Interview with Robin DiAngelo in The New Yorker. Says that white people can never be free of racism, but now she has learned to be better and might add an hour to a black person’s life. https://t.co/uZRJI2zd6r pic.twitter.com/o98cjJGaLd — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 14, 2021

Doing less harm “could translate to one hour longer on somebody’s life, because the chronic stress of racism … shortens their lives.”

DiAngelo criticizes white people for crying and also being silent. Q: “Seems like maybe you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t” A: “I would say in some ways you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t, and that applies to all of us” pic.twitter.com/jjZu37T4uF — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 14, 2021

She took white women to task for crying at a black woman’s story because their tears were taking the focus off the black woman.

Yeah, a one-time workshop isn’t going to cut it. Glenn Greenwald weighs in:

It’s genuinely unbelievable that a person this deranged not only wrote one of the best-selling and most influential books of 2020, but is paid $25k or more to give creepy two-hour sermons about race to companies and others. Read this thread. She’s demented: https://t.co/pt4j5zTWGT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 14, 2021

I wish I could find who said it to credit them, but it is true that what D’Angelo is evangelizing is not much different from many other new anti-racism stars. Many people feel more comfortable mocking her because she’s white, so it sounds weirder, and they have more space to mock — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 14, 2021

People rag on Ibram X. Kendi pretty hard too, to give them credit.

Robin DiAngelo claims she is prolonging the life of black people by – talking to them.

Remember that slide deck going around that listed “individuality” as a characteristic of white supremacy? DiAngelo explains:

Individualism cuts the person off from the very society that the concept of individualism is valued in. That’s the great irony, right? If we were in a more community-oriented or collective-oriented society, we wouldn’t value being an individual the way that we do. We have been conditioned to see that as the ideal, that every one of us is unique and special and different, and if you don’t know somebody specifically you can’t know anything about them.

