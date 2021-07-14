https://www.oann.com/siemens-energy-will-not-meet-lower-end-of-margin-outlook/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=siemens-energy-will-not-meet-lower-end-of-margin-outlook



FILE PHOTO: A trader walks next to Siemens Energy AG logos during Siemens Energy’s initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A trader walks next to Siemens Energy AG logos during Siemens Energy’s initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

July 14, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Siemens Energy will not meet the lower end of its profit margin outlook this year after its wind power division issued a profit warning on the back of higher-than-expected raw material and product ramp-up costs.

Siemens Energy previously expected a margin on adjusted earnings before, interest, tax and amortisation before special items of 3%-5% for its current fiscal year ending September.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Chris Reese)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

