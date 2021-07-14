https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/south-africa-looks-like-war-zone-total-destruction/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The (Nelson) Mandela Effect
community members have set up patrols to defend from rioters#SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/Y01NHxdlwL
— pine_tree_riots (@pine_tree_riots) July 14, 2021
Looter shot…
#SouthAfrica police confronting looters. think they shot one pic.twitter.com/BHsiWKJY0V
— pine_tree_riots (@pine_tree_riots) July 13, 2021
CBS had a decent summary of events this morning