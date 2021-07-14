https://100percentfedup.com/stacey-abrams-organization-loses-big-in-georgia-makes-sour-grapes-claim-unprecedented-attacks-on-freedom-to-vote/

Georgia’s Stacey Abrams and her group Fair Fight lost big to Republicans in the special election for a state House seat in Georgia. Abrams has been connected to numerous groups who claim to be for voting rights but have been doing slippery things that have led to several investigations from officials in Georgia (see below). Open Secrets lists the donors to Fair Fight with Michael Bloomberg being the biggest with $5 million given in December of 2019. Other big donors to the PAC are mostly Unions. The AFL-CIO and the NEA are $1 million donors to Abrams’ PAC.

It looks like the tide is turning, and voters on the right are energized:

Republican Devan Seabaugh defeated Democrat Priscilla Smith in the election for House District 34. Republicans were able to increase their margin of victory from 4% to 26%!

Republican @DevanSeabaugh is far overperforming the 2020 GOP vote in a special legislative election for a conservative-leaning Cobb-based district. Bert Reeves won the seat 56-44 last year. Seabaugh is at 63%. #gapol pic.twitter.com/uEIte257aa — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 14, 2021

Trending: “Even allowing for the dementia, it was a stunning thing”…Tucker Carlson’s Brilliant Take on Biden’s Bizarre and Divisive Rant About Voting Laws [Video]

Of course, The CEO of Abrams’ organization Fair Fight had a case of sour grapes::

Stacey Abrams has been connected with numerous “voting rights” groups who have been under investigation in the past:

Does the left care if “voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony?” Apparently, they don’t. They don’t care because they feel the end justifies the means, and they know they won’t be punished. Our voting system has become a free-for-all where people can do as they please. It’s a hot mess…

Even though the Georgia Secretary of State just announced investigations into illegal activities by voter registration groups, will they be punished? Until punishment is given to these criminals, voter fraud will continue.

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced an investigation into a voter registration group founded by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and led by Democrat Raphael Warnock. The group is under investigation for allegedly sending ballots to residents in other states. This comes as the news that Democrats promote a movement where Democrats would move to Georgia to vote in the January 5th Senatorial runoff.

The New Georgia Project, founded by Stacey Abrams, was named one of the four voter registration groups under investigation. Secretary of State Raffensperger said the New Georgia Project “sent voter registration applications to New York City.”

Abrams pictured below:

Even though the Secretary of State says, “These third-party groups have a responsibility not to encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible,” the New Georgia Project was also investigated in 2014 with allegations it forged voter registration applications.

Warnock pictured below:

Stacey Abrams and Warnock have been investigated before now. Has anything been done? Nope…According to the Washington Free Beacon, a case was referred to law enforcement in 2017, but charges were never brought.

In April of last year, the Georgia Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Abrams. Our previous report below:

Georgia’s new director of the state ethics commission started his job on Monday and wasted no time getting down to business.

Former county prosecutor David Emadi plans to subpoena bank records from the campaign of 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and groups that raised money for her.

Abrams’ campaign manager wasted no time in calling Emadi biased:

“The new ethics chief…a Kemp donor and former Republican Party leader…is using his power to threaten and lob baseless partisan accusations at the former Abrams campaign when they should be focused on real problems like the unethical ties between the governor’s office and voting machine lobbyists instead.”

After Emadi was introduced to the media as the new ethics commission director, he discussed that the investigation into the Abrams campaign is “moving forward”:

“Those investigations are all moving forward. What I can say about the investigation into the Abrams campaign is, in the relatively near future, I expect we will be issuing subpoenas for bank and finance records of both Miss Abrams and various PACs and special-interest groups that were affiliated with her campaign.”

The investigations began after an audit of Abram’s campaign:

AJC reports:

More than a dozen “independent groups,” mostly funded by out-of-state donors, were created in Georgia last year to help support Abrams’ effort.

Emadi pictured below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

