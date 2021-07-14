https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/steve-bannon-georgias-brad-raffensperger-gabe-sterling-need-lawyer-now-video/

On Tuesday, Garland Favorito, the founder of the election integrity group VoterGA, provided proof that election fraud occurred in the November 2020 election.

Favorito made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday morning and on the Bannon War Room.

The voter integrity group found that the Fulton County Georgia recount included a 60% error reporting rate.

VoterGA also found THOUSANDS of fraudulent Biden ballots.

TRENDING: UPDATED: Michigan Attorney Drops HUGE BOMBSHELL on Election Fraud Tonight at 6 PM ET — LIVE STREAM VIDEO …Update: Evidence of Voting Machines Breached in Michigan

Most of the new allegations and evidence was based on a VoterGA data team’s analysis of Fulton’s November 2020 mail-in ballot images made public after petitioners won a court order on April 13th.

On Wednesday morning Garland Favorito joined Steve Bannon to discuss the explosive evidence VoterGA broke on Tuesday. Bannon recommened that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his sidekick Gabe Sterling lawyer up — and soon.

Raffensperger and Sterling have been pushing a fraudulent narrative for months on the Georgia 2020 election.

Now the truth is coming out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

