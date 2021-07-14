https://hannity.com/media-room/t-minus-30-bernie-suggests-climate-crisis-could-impact-grand-children-in-30-years/
ANOTHER FREEBIE? Bernie Sanders Vows to Provide ‘Year-Round, Free Universal School Meals’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.29.19
Vermont Senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders called for another federal program this week; saying the government should provide “year-round, free universal school meals” for every student in America.
“‘School lunch debt’ should not exist in the wealthiest country in the history of the world. When we are in the White House, we are going to provide year-round, free universal school meals,” posted Sanders on Instagram.
The school lunch program is the latest far-left proposal from Sanders, whose ‘Green New Deal’ would effectively nationalize upwards of 30% of the entire American economy.
“Atop our existing government spending, comprising some 40% of GDP, the Vermont Senator wouldn’t just nationalize one-fifth of the economy with a ‘Medicare For all’ bill eliminating private health insurance. Under his Green New Deal plan, he would also nationalize most of the energy sector,” reports the Washington Examiner.
“At a mere $16.3 trillion, the Sanders plan would go beyond simply spending measures to increase climate-focused research and development. It would literally centralize the means of domestic energy production,” adds the Examiner.
“What we need to do is have an aggressive federal government. You can’t nibble around the edges anymore. We need to transform our energy system, that means a massive increase in sustainable energy,” Sanders told MSNBC.
Sanders says “you can’t nibble around the edges,” proposes government takeover of energy productionhttps://t.co/vvi6qWBsKy pic.twitter.com/0oinlenWbR
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2019
“Climate change is a global emergency. The Amazon rainforest is burning, Greenland’s ice shelf is melting, and the Arctic is on fire. People across the country and the world are already experiencing the deadly consequences of our climate crisis, as extreme weather events like heat waves, wildfires, droughts, floods, and hurricanes upend entire communities, ecosystems, economies, and ways of life, as well as endanger millions of lives. Communities of color, working class people, and the global poor have borne and will bear this burden disproportionately,” writes Sanders.
APOCALYPSE NOW: Bernie Says ‘Climate Change’ Bigger Threat to Americans than ‘ISIS or al Qaeda’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.12.19
2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders told a crowd of supporters in Iowa Sunday the changing climate poses a bigger threat to Americans than international terrorism and jihadi ideology.
Bernie Sanders claims that climate change is a bigger national security threat than Al-Qaeda and ISIS pic.twitter.com/LpFOmR4Zfo
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 11, 2019
“Four years ago, I came here to Iowa and I was asked, ‘What’s the major national security issue we face? ISIS or al Qaeda?’ The answer that I gave in terms of national security is climate change,” Sanders told the crowd.
Sanders continued his calls for free college and universities across the USA this week; admitting the proposal may “cost a little bit of money” but ultimately asking, “So what?”
Bernie on big government proposals: “costs a little bit of money, so what?”https://t.co/ZRZxnAgiZC pic.twitter.com/fqWMRm9a8I
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2019
“One of the things that we’ve got to just keep doing is thinking big and not small… There’s no reason why we don’t make these colleges and universities tuition-free. Costs a little bit of money, but so what?” Sanders told a crowd of supporters.
Sanders published a list of “rights” all Americans are entitled to “regardless of income” over the weekend; demanding “decent jobs,” free healthcare, and affordable housing for everyone living in the United States.
“Every American, regardless of income, is entitled to:
The right to a decent job that pays a living wage.
The right to quality health care.
The right to a complete education.
The right to affordable housing.
The right to a clean environment.
The right to a secure retirement,” posted Sanders on social media.
Every American, regardless of income, is entitled to:
The right to a decent job that pays a living wage.
The right to quality health care.
The right to a complete education.
The right to affordable housing.
The right to a clean environment.
The right to a secure retirement.
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 11, 2019
Recent polling from the key primary state of New Hampshire may spell big trouble for Joe Biden, with Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren making major gains months before voters head to the polls.
According to the latest survey from Suffolk University-Boston Globe, Biden leads the Democratic field with 21%, followed by Sanders at 17% and Warren at 14%.
That’s a 5% bump for both candidates since the second round of presidential debates.