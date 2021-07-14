https://noqreport.com/2021/07/14/teacher-loses-lawsuit-after-refusing-to-use-transgender-students-chosen-names/

A federal judge has rejected an Indiana teacher’s allegation of religious discrimination, who claimed he was forced to resign after refusing to call transgender students by their chosen names because of his religious beliefs.

Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson on Monday ruled against former music teacher John Kluge’s argument and wrote that “any contention that Mr. Kluge’s resignation was coerced through misrepresentation is wholly without merit,” according to Mercury News .

Kluge worked at Brownsburg High School near Indianapolis from 2014 until June 2018. According to court documents, faculty meetings in 2017 focused on transgender students and “how teachers can encourage and support them.”

Kluge, because of his Christian faith, was one of four teachers who presented the principal with a signed letter expressing religious objections to transgender ideology and compelled speech. Kluge stated that according to his beliefs, it would be a sin to “encourage students in transgenderism.”

In May 2017, the school district adopted a policy that required all staff and faculty to refer to students by their chosen name, which could be changed in student records with letters from a parent and a health care professional.

Kluge proposed that he would call all students only by their last names, which administrators agreed to. […]