Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) but was mocked and ridiculed for the mathematically impossible claim she made.

Weingarten was responding to merchandise being sold by DeSantis’ campaign team that declared, “Don’t Fauci My Florida,” but she faced ridicule for her reply.

“Disgusting. Millions of Floridians are going to die for Ron DeSantis’ ignorance and he’s choosing to profit from it,” tweeted Weingarten.

“He doesn’t care about Floridians; he cares about furthering his own cruel agenda,” she added.

As many of her detractors pointed out, there have been about 38,000 deaths from the coronavirus in Florida, a tragic statistic but one far short of the “millions” she claimed.

“MILLIONS says America’s favorite cartoon villain,” responded Phil Kerpen of American Commitment. “Get a math tutor.”

“Florida has 21 million residents, so more than 10% are going to die from policies he enacted months ago? Are you sure you’re in…education?” replied Emily Zanotti of Daily Wire.

“Millions! Randi hopefully taught neither math nor science,” joked Guy Benson.

“Kinda sad that you’re supposed to help kids learn math,” replied Andrew Follett of the Club for Growth.

“Are you off your meds?” asked Dan Gainor of Newsbusters. “A great ad why we should decertify every teachers union.”

Others on the left were similarly incensed at the pandemic merchandise and lashed out at the governor on social media. Weingarten was also lambasted in March when she complained about the plight of teachers at a time when parents were forced to deal with school shutdowns.

While Weingarten was way off on her estimation of the deaths in Florida from the coronavirus, infections in the state have begun to increase, likely due to the spread of coronavirus variants.

