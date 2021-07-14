https://thelibertydaily.com/terrified-house-democrats-launch-investigation-into-cyber-ninjas-to-suppress-arizona-voter-fraud-revelations/

Gaslighting has become so common in the United States, particularly from Democrats and mainstream media, that the term itself is starting to lose its meaning. To say “Democrats and media are gaslighting” is like saying “Joe Biden is confused.” Both announcements can be applied to any situation at any given moment.

But the latest round of gaslighting coming from House Democrats is not only misleading. It could be devastating to the pursuit of truth as they attempt for the 500th time to not only cast doubt on the Arizona election audit’s upcoming results, but also to run cover for the massive voter fraud that allegedly flipped the state to Biden last November. They have opened up an investigation into Cyber Ninjas, the firm that is tasked with conducting the important audit.

According to The Conservative Treehouse:

The DC Swamp is launching an investigation into the Maricopa County, Arizona, election and ballot audit. This should not come as a surprise after several strategy sessions in DC between the White House, executive branch, congress and allied media have taken place. The issue is: “how to keep the illegitimacy of the current regime from surfacing.” [pdf of letter to Arizona auditors here] The 2020 U.S. election was filled with fraud; in order to retain that fraud extreme measures are now being taken to impede, block, halt and stop any election audit that will reveal the corrupt activity. Congress has selected the House Oversight and Reform Committee to lead the effort against Arizona. The Committee’s letter requests documents and communications related to Cyber Ninja’s audit procedures, funding sources, and related issues by July 28, 2021. Washington, D.C. (July 14, 2021)— Today, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, sent a letter to Douglas Logan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Ninjas, requesting information on his companies’ role in the “audit” of nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, Arizona in the 2020 election. (read more). The announcement comes a day after Joe Biden instructed all elements of the U.S. government and private sector to defend him against sunlight.

Regardless of political affiliation, every American should be concerned about a governing body that is actively trying to suppress investigations into their actions. As many have said in many different ways, if the Democrats truly believed there was not massive, widespread voter fraud that flipped the election to Biden, then they should welcome these audits as a way to calm the concerns of those of us who believe the election was stolen. Instead, they’ve gone out of their way to cover it up, stop the audits, and discredit anyone who participates in them.

Democrats are launching every possible weapon against the audits because they know with a certainty what they will reveal. Their power hinges on keeping Americans in the dark. It’s time to turn on the lights and watch the cockroaches scatter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

