In response to people criticizing his sad salad lunch photo on Tuesday, Texas Dem Gene Wu — who is on vacation in D.C. along with other state House Dems in order to avoid voting on a new voting law, thought it would be funny to share even more photos of what he’s eating while visiting the nation’s capital:

Well, at least he spelled everything correctly this time around. ICYMI, here’s what he posted yesterday:

Anyway, he was at it again at breakfast this morning:

And he had this special message for Fox News:

How does Wu think this will end for him and the other Dems?

