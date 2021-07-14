https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/14/texas-dem-gene-wu-keeps-sharing-his-food-pics-from-his-vacation-in-d-c-and-he-has-a-special-message-for-fox-news-a/

In response to people criticizing his sad salad lunch photo on Tuesday, Texas Dem Gene Wu — who is on vacation in D.C. along with other state House Dems in order to avoid voting on a new voting law, thought it would be funny to share even more photos of what he’s eating while visiting the nation’s capital:

Hey @FoxNews If you can’t find any news to report on tomorrow… I had Chicken Cesar Salad for dinner as well. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/NkPcY1FqaI — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 14, 2021

Well, at least he spelled everything correctly this time around. ICYMI, here’s what he posted yesterday:

My fist meal as a fugitive. Delicious. pic.twitter.com/97M2CmPFXO — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 13, 2021

Anyway, he was at it again at breakfast this morning:

BREAKING NEWS @FoxNews! Democrat’s breakfast only includes fruit, yogurt, and coffee! No steak?

No whiskey?

What a wuss! (You should pay me… being a Fox News reporter is easy as falling off the back of a pickup truck.) pic.twitter.com/P5IxA34qxX — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 14, 2021

And he had this special message for Fox News:

Here @FoxNews. I made this for you. I hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/ssMW0gBS3A — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 14, 2021

How does Wu think this will end for him and the other Dems?

Guy playing hooky from his job mocks reporters for doing their jobs https://t.co/ebt2qdI9UD — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) July 14, 2021

