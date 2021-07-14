https://www.foxnews.com/media/texas-state-democrat-fugitive-tweet-caesar-salad

A Texas state representative who joined other Democrats in fleeing the state to block Republican voting legislation became the latest member to endure mockery over a social media post, after he referred to himself as a “fugitive.”

“My [first] meal as a fugitive,” Houston-area representative Gene Wu tweeted, with a picture of a Caesar salad and Coke Zero. “Delicious.”

He added, “Now I have an idea what AG Ken Paxton must feel like every day … it’s not bad. No wonder he keeps committing more crimes.”

Critics had fun with Wu’s photo and typo; one conservative writer shared the infamous photo of the sandwich from the 2017 Fyre Festival disaster. Another noted that most fugitives don’t get catered meals.

“Did you have to show an ID before boarding the plane to have your fist meal?” conservative radio host Dana Loesch joked.

The Manhattan Institute’s Brian Riedl called the “narcissism” on display “cringeworthy” and urged Wu and other Democrats not to liken themselves to 1960s civil rights activists marching over the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Texas Democrats have received national attention for leaving the state and preventing quorum on a special session on election reform bills, which they have blasted as a form of voter suppression. Republicans have defended it as a means of ensuring greater election security that doesn’t stop anyone from legally voting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R., appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday to defend the bill and say the missing lawmakers will be arrested upon their return to the state. He said members of the Texas House of Representatives who are still in the state can call for the arrests of their colleagues who do not show up to vote.

Wu also claimed Monday that he kept getting approached “randomly” in Washington to receive recognition for his efforts, drawing skepticism given the masked Democrat is hardly a household name.

Dramatic proclamations of courage have marked Democrats’ social media posts over their well-covered flight from Texas. Another member, James Talarico, was blasted after saying he and other members “left behind our families” and called the trip a “sacrifice,” as most low-paid Texas lawmakers have other professions.

The Democrats also took scathing criticism from Republicans for posting a picture smiling maskless on their charter bus, complete with a case of Miller Lite. The picture was later deleted.

In front of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, the assembled Democrats broke out into a rendition of “We Shall Overcome,” a gospel song and anthem of the civil rights movement, although some members incorrectly sang, “We will overcome.”

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.

