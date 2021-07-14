https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/tgps-jordan-conradson-joins-steve-bannon-talk-covid-door-knockers-video/

The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss the COVID door knockers in Arizona.

Joe Biden’s door-to-door vaccine sales pitch was leaked out yesterday. Newly released training documents detail how they are recruiting and training these goons to pester senior citizens who should have the freedom to make their own choices. The documents reveal this administration’s questionable tactics in their slimy sales pitch for door knockers to ‘educate’ people on the experimental jab while invading their privacy and withholding vaccine side effects.

Jordan Conradson discussed the outrageous revelations with Steve Bannon.

This was a great segment.

Jordan’s brother Julian published the article on The Gateway Pundit.

