The tear gas is flowing outside Macron’s residence
Police in Paris clashed with protesters railing against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to require a Covid vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain entry to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month.
Police spar with anti-passport Parisians
JUST IN – Massive protests have started in Paris and other cities of France against Macron’s mandatory vaccination and vaccine passes. pic.twitter.com/3m8bjEy4bU
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 14, 2021
Paris, Marseille, Nantes all rising against Macron’s tyrannical covid passport which will force the experimental vaccine onto the people in order for them to live their lives!
3of3 https://t.co/xxKK47ivk7 pic.twitter.com/9lA7jFBemQ
— Stan VoW (@Stan_VoWales) July 14, 2021
🔴Évacuation des terrasses de café après l’utilisation de gaz lacrymogènes.
Didier Lallement après sa décoration à la légion d’honneur….
🎥 Remy Buisine#PassSanitaire #14Juillet #PassDeLaHonte pic.twitter.com/4WKEkrA4J4
— Le DéCaLé📽 (@ledecaledu25) July 14, 2021
It has been a while since there has been tear gas flowing down the streets of #Paris.
The French do not want vaccine passports or mandatory jabs.
Nothing in the mainstream news as expected.#GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/AilVM9u5DR
— Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) July 14, 2021