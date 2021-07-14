https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-tear-gas-is-flowing-outside-macrons-house/

Posted by Kane on July 14, 2021 3:22 pm

The tear gas is flowing outside Macron’s residence

Police in Paris clashed with protesters railing against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to require a Covid vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain entry to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month.

Police spar with anti-passport Parisians



