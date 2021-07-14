The tear gas is flowing outside Macron’s residence

Police in Paris clashed with protesters railing against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to require a Covid vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain entry to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month.

Police spar with anti-passport Parisians

JUST IN – Massive protests have started in Paris and other cities of France against Macron’s mandatory vaccination and vaccine passes. pic.twitter.com/3m8bjEy4bU

Paris, Marseille, Nantes all rising against Macron’s tyrannical covid passport which will force the experimental vaccine onto the people in order for them to live their lives! 3of3 https://t.co/xxKK47ivk7 pic.twitter.com/9lA7jFBemQ

It has been a while since there has been tear gas flowing down the streets of #Paris.

The French do not want vaccine passports or mandatory jabs.

Nothing in the mainstream news as expected.#GiletsJaunespic.twitter.com/AilVM9u5DR

— Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) July 14, 2021