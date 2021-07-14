https://thehill.com/policy/defense/563117-top-generals-feared-trump-would-attempt-coup-after-election-and-had-informal

Top U.S. were so concerned that former President TrumpDonald TrumpTexas family arrested for role in Capitol riot Poll: McAuliffe holds 2-point lead over Youngkin in Virginia governor’s race On The Money: Inflation spike puts Biden on defensive | Senate Democrats hit spending speed bumps | Larry Summers huddles with WH team MORE might stage a coup or take other illegal actions after his 2020 election loss that they discussed informal plans to stop him, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book obtained by CNN.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyMark Levin urges Americans to boycott ‘woke’ businesses Japan and the US are still sorting out their China-Taiwan policies GOP rep demands Air Force Academy professor be removed for teaching critical race theory MORE and others were concerned that Trump or his allies would stage a coup in an attempt to have him stay in power, according to a new book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig’s and Philip Rucker, “I Alone Can Fix It,” which is set to be released next Tuesday.

According to CNN, the book reports that Milley and other Joint Chiefs were considering resigning one at a time to avoid carrying out the orders of the former president, which they worried might be dangerous or illegal.

Milley was reportedly “on guard” for what might transpire following the election and had spoken with lawmakers and friends over the possibility of a coup.

“They may try, but they’re not going to f**king succeed,” Milley told his deputies, according to the book. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.”

Leonnig’s and Rucker’s new book gives a behind-the-scenes look at Trump’s final year in office as he dealt with the coronavirus pandemic, the murder George Floyd and 2020 election. The book authors interviewed Trump for over two hours.

According to CNN, the book reports that Milley was also concerned about Trump’s actions leading up to Jan. 6. The authors wrote that that Milley saw Trump as “the classic authoritarian leader with nothing to lose.”

“Milley told his staff that he believed Trump was stoking unrest, possibly in hopes of an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act and call out the military,” according to the book.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for Trump and the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for comment.

